Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.24

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.24 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 91.46 ($1.16). Capital shares last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 76,746 shares trading hands.

Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.24. The company has a market cap of £174.72 million, a P/E ratio of 751.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Capital

(Get Free Report)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.