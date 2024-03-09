Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.79

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 437038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.98.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

