Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.83 and traded as low as C$6.63. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 299,307 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.