CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarParts.com

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.