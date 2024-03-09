Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $138,118.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
