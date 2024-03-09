Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 23,323 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80.

On Thursday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $138,118.75.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

