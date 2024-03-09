Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $88,444.71 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

