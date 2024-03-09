Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 26,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 259,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Specifically, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,466.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $109,481.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $88,444.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,466.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,970. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

