CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of CBRE Group worth $319,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.