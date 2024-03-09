CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $466,401,024.87 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

