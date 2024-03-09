Celia Eckert Sells 3,892 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $91,189.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xencor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

