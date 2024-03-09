Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells $2,050,500.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,058,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, N Anthony Coles sold 2,506 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $104,099.24.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

