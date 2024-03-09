Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 460,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $19,373,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

