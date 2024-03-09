China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.