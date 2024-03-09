Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $219.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.30.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $161.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

