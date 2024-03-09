Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $310.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 165,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.