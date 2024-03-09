CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $18.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

