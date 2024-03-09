Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518,976 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.51 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

