Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Columbia Sportswear worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

