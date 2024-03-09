Comparing Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 3.83% 1.90% 1.61% Viant Technology -1.54% -5.84% -4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viant Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Viant Technology.

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 1.57 $29.34 million $0.06 49.17 Viant Technology $222.93 million 2.85 -$11.91 million ($0.23) -44.04

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

