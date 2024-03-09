CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $17.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $471.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 370.5% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

