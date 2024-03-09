Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

