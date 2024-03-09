Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

