Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $406.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.