Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Atossa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.16. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

