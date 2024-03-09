Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Kodiak Sciences worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $6.18 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

