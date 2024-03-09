Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $91,000 in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Profire Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

PFIE opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.