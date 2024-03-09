Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,874 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PaySign worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PaySign by 6,091.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.95 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 million, a P/E ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,464,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,463,202.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 474,447 shares of company stock worth $1,398,606. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

