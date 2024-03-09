Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,639 I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in I-Mab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in I-Mab by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

