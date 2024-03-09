Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,485 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

