Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $50,000 Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

