Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $725.56 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $321.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

