CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $410.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $330.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

