Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Cutera has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

