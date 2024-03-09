CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Major Shareholder Sells $96,142.25 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CVRx by 3,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CVRx by 10,315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

