CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Major Shareholder Sells $96,142.25 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CVRx Stock Performance
CVRX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
