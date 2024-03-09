DA Davidson Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

