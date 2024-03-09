DA Davidson Upgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $430.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $405.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.75.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

