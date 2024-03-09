Daniella Turenshine Sells 15,762 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08.

FIGS Stock Up 4.7 %

FIGS opened at $5.61 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $953.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FIGS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.