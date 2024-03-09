Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $4,779,061.44 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,779,061.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,341,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95.

Shares of DDOG opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

