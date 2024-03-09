David E. Darling Sells 17,821 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $86.99.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after buying an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,043,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $25,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDW

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.