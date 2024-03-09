David R. King Sells 9,366 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -299.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

