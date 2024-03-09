David S. Regnery Sells 6,990 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TT stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

