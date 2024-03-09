Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

