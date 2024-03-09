Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVgo Stock Performance
NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
