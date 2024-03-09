Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.39 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

