DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.64.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

