Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $227.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

