Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 240,490 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,359,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

