Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 240,490 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,359,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00.
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
