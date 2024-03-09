DocuSign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 52,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,140 call options.
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 223.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.90.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
