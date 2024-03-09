DocuSign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 52,059 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,140 call options.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 223.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

