Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

