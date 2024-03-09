Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,584 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.1 %

LPG stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.