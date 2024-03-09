Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 12,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Richard Deschutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00.

NYSE BR opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

