Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.06

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.06 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84.66 ($1.07), with a volume of 179784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.09).

Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,709.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.72.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.